Senior Developer

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a Senior Angular Specialist to join their growing team. They are based in Cape Town in Brackenfell.
Experience Required:
– 3+ Years of experience as an Angular developer
– Extensive experience in at least one modern JavaScript MVC frameworks (Angular6+, JQuery,
– NodeJS)
– Expertise using HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
– Strong understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques
– String skills in TypeScript.
– Strong experience performing system integration.
Desirable:
– 3+ Years’ experience as a C#.net Programmer
Experience using cloud technologies (AWS, Azure)
Please contact me at your soonest convenience should you be interested in discussing this in more detail.