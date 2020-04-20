SENIOR QA ENGINEER

Please note these are the minimum year requirements as this is a Senior role.
The Purpose of this role is for the planning, analysis, design and execution of the testing effort, including defect management in Automation.
Test case/script generation and review.
Test prerequisites compilation
Test execution and recording
Maintenance of high quality and accuracy
Test status updates
Test closure activities
Qualifications Grade 12 Diploma/Degree (IT or related) ISTQB Foundation Level ISTQB
Agile Experience
4 – 6 years Manual testing experience
3 – 4 years SQL experience
4 – 5 years Automation scripting experience
2 – 3 years Testing in an Agile environment Testing in Retail sector/SAP environment (advantageous)
Knowledge and Skills
4 – 6 years knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, automation scripting and execution
2 – 4 years knowledge of systems testing, integration testing
Must be able to test APIs manually and with an automation tool – Experience an absolute must