SENIOR QA ENGINEER

Please note these are the minimum year requirements as this is a Senior role.

The Purpose of this role is for the planning, analysis, design and execution of the testing effort, including defect management in Automation.

Test case/script generation and review.

Test prerequisites compilation

Test execution and recording

Maintenance of high quality and accuracy

Test status updates

Test closure activities

Qualifications Grade 12 Diploma/Degree (IT or related) ISTQB Foundation Level ISTQB

Agile Experience

4 – 6 years Manual testing experience

3 – 4 years SQL experience

4 – 5 years Automation scripting experience

2 – 3 years Testing in an Agile environment Testing in Retail sector/SAP environment (advantageous)

Knowledge and Skills

4 – 6 years knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, automation scripting and execution

2 – 4 years knowledge of systems testing, integration testing

Must be able to test APIs manually and with an automation tool – Experience an absolute must

Learn more/Apply for this position