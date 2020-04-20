Software Engineer – IOS

The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.
– Help design, develop and refine new features
– Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
– Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimationWe expect you to:
– Be accountable
– Creative
– Solution-based
– Flexible
– And take pride in your work
Preferred Qualifications & Experience
– 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)
– At least 2 years of professional experience in native iOS
– Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
– Experience developing applications with iOS SDK using Objective-C, for both iPad and iPhone
– Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life-cycles
– Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
– Experience with using Storyboards, Interface Builder, auto and adaptive layout for universal apps with differing screen sizes.
Desirable Skills
– Swift development experience
– Experience working with unit test frameworks (OCMock, Hamcrest, etc)
– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (AFNetworking etc)
– Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.
– Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
– Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
– Any experience with Androi