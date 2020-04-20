Software Engineer – IOS

The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.

– Help design, develop and refine new features

– Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

– Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimationWe expect you to:

– Be accountable

– Creative

– Solution-based

– Flexible

– And take pride in your work

Preferred Qualifications & Experience

– 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)

– At least 2 years of professional experience in native iOS

– Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals

– Experience developing applications with iOS SDK using Objective-C, for both iPad and iPhone

– Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and tableview life-cycles

– Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

– Experience with using Storyboards, Interface Builder, auto and adaptive layout for universal apps with differing screen sizes.

Desirable Skills

– Swift development experience

– Experience working with unit test frameworks (OCMock, Hamcrest, etc)

– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (AFNetworking etc)

– Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.

– Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail

– Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.

– Any experience with Androi

Learn more/Apply for this position