Our client has a great venture for a Automation Test Analyst in the Cape Area
Automation Test Analyst – Selenium
or
Automation Test Analyst – Selenium and Mobile Testing
Spec
⦁ Good communication skills
⦁ Associate needs to have strong experience of working on Selenium, Java, Jenkins, knowledge of API / Micro service testing is added advantage. Must be able to automate applications and schedule execution.
⦁ Setup and manage Test Automation, Performance Team and other specialized Testing services under Test CoE.
⦁ Work with Project Managers, Business SMEs, Vendor Partners and relevant Program stakeholders to achieve Automation specialized testing services.
⦁ Should be able to independently manage deliverables.