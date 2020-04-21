22m business hacks in the last week

According to data compiled and analyzed by Atlas VPN, hackers attacked businesses more than 22-million times during the last week worldwide. More than 63% of these hacking attempts were malware attacks.

On average, there were 3,26-million cyberattacks daily throughout last week. From the chart, we can see that hackers carried most cyberattacks on April 15, with a total of over 3,6-million intrusion attempts. Interestingly, most of these cyberattacks were malware attacks.

There were around 2 070 297 malware attacks per day during last week. Malware attacks comprised 63% of the total attacks.

In comparison, phishing attacks and command and control (C&C) attacks comprised 11% and 26% of total attacks, respectively.

Rachel Welsh, chief operating officer at Atlas VPN, shares her cybercrime estimations for 2020: “In 2020, due to the increased internet usage and more people working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, this could be a record year for both hacker attacks and the number of records breached.

“We estimate that hackers could be attacking corporations 20-million times per day globally, and breaches will exceed the 8-billion record figure we saw in 2019.”

During the last 30 days, cybercriminals tried to infiltrate corporate networks nearly 100-million times. Hackers attacked businesses using malware over 57-million times.

Moreover, C&C attacks were the second most common type used by hackers, with over 27-million attacks in the last 30 days. In other words, C&C amounts to over 27% of all attacks on enterprises.

Finally, phishing scams are the least common type of attacks used by hackers, with a total of over 15-million attacks in the same time-frame. This accounts for over 15% of the total volume of attacks.