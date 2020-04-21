Kyocera awarded ISO 27001 accreditation

Kyocera Document Solutions Europe, one of the world’s leading document solutions companies, is proud to announce that it has again been accredited with ISO 27001 certification.

Verified in this instance by DAS Certification, ISO 27001 is an international standard that ensures organisations have established a framework of business and IT processes to identify, manage and reduce risks.

Achieving certification requires organisations to maintain a rigorous information security management system (ISMS) that is compliant to 114 different requirements. These include internal audits, continual improvement, and corrective and preventative action. It is the only information security management system standard that can be independently certified to cover people, process and technology.

Andrie Muchtar, European information security officer at Kyocera Document Solutions Europe, comments: “Passing this latest audit is a major milestone for the business. It gives our existing and future customers, as well as other stakeholders, further assurance and peace of mind that we are looking after their data responsibly.

“The accreditation has been a key reason why we have been able to build a high degree of trust and confidence amongst our channel partners that all information we process is protected to the highest possible standards.”

A tougher regulatory regime ushered in by GDPR has sharpened organisations’ focus on the importance of data security and risk management. As headlines on corporate data breaches hit the front pages, the potential risks for businesses of all sizes that do not secure their data are significant. Business leaders are becoming increasingly aware of this, with research suggesting that 52% of enterprises across Europe now see information security as a top priority.

Muchtar adds: “In the current data security climate, accreditations such as ISO 27001 are more important than ever. Once an organisation has met a standard, it is just as important to maintain it. Companies that can demonstrate that they are continuously achieving the highest internationally recognised standards will be in a prime position to take advantage.”