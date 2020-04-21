Network Engineer

My client based in Cape Town (Table View) is currently looking for a NOC Engineer to join them

Purpose of Role

To administer the Online Gaming platform and monitor and report on a 24×7 basis, ensure optimum performance and availability of such platform, provide second-level troubleshooting support, and liaise with all applicable service providers and third parties.

Responsibilities

– 24×7 proactive monitoring and support of the live and pre-production infrastructure

– Investigate and react to any live issues that might arise

– Prepare and take part in the periodic release of new software

– Act as an escalation point for issues flagged by customer support

– Partake in the design and implementation of new setups

Attributes

Members of the NOC team are great team players; they are passionate about technology and their jobs with a proactive and flexible attitude and an ability to tackle day to day tasks and projects with an attitude that enables them to constantly take onboard new skills.

Sound fault-finding skills and an ability to react to problematic situations in a focused manner are essential in this role. It is essential that the person applying for this position is comfortable with shift work – The NOC offers 24×7 coverage.

Skills

– Previous experience in a Technical Support or similar role

– Good communicator with a natural aptitude for dealing with people

– Familiar with Linux-based systems and has basic Linux CLI and sysadmin skills

– Ability to work harmoniously in a team environment

– Attentive to detail

– Works well under pressure, quick to learn and able to deal with a wide range of issues

– Good analytical skills and able to collate and interpret data from various sources

– Positive, confident and able to work on own initiative

– All-rounder with very good general IT Knowledge and Web-N-Tier technologies

– Knowledge of TCP/IP and Virtualisation technologies

– Knowledge of Docker/Kubernetes advantageous

– Monitoring and Alerting (Zabbix/Cacti/Nagios/Grafana)

– Database Administration Experience (Mysql/MongoDB)

– Log Analysis and faultfind, i.e. Splunk, Kibana, Elasticsearch

