Scrum Master

Role Purpose: Our client appreciates someone that is pragmatic and knows when to push for process improvement or let the team experiment and fail in a safe manner. Many of our clients teams have been doing Scrum or Kanban, some have even chosen parts of Agile processes that work for them, it is not one size fits all. The candidate should be able to engage with teams to either re-establish Scrum practises or assist them in Process design to achieve buy-in and help the team be effective. This problem-space is particularly interesting, and the team the SM will engage with requires us to build systems which are highly integrated. There will be opportunity to help the team simplify their dependencies and introduce the team to modern engineering practises to help achieve their goals. The candidate will be highly autonomous and will need to engage with not just the team but stakeholders outside the team to achieve continuous improvement. You will not be alone, they currently have a group of Scrum Masters that you can co-facilitate, co-coach, and pair on anything to help achieve a team’s goals. Our client believes Scrum Masters can influence broader than one or two teams and we encourage implementation of improvement themes across the department.