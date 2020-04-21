Scrum Master

Tertiary qualification. Advantageous.

Understanding Engineering practises and can coach teams in their use… is advantageous.

Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential.

Organise and help execute the Scrum framework: Scrum meetings (i.e. daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, retrospectives, planning sessions) and metrics (burndown charts, predictability metrics).

Assist the product owner in prioritisation and scheduling of work, to meet agreed delivery time frames.

Make sure that all the team members understand their roles and fulfil them to the best of their ability.

Guide/coach/mentor the development team to take on the responsibilities of the process and the ownership of the product – lead team to a self-organised state.

Identify and facilitate the resolution of identified impediments.

Helps the team in its use of Scrum and Agile practices by motivating the team and reminding the team of its goals and how they choose to meet them.