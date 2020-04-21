Scrum Master

Apr 21, 2020

Qualifications:

  • At least 5+ years’ IT industry experience essential.
  • 3-4 years’ experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master; advantageous.

Experience:

  • Tertiary qualification. Advantageous.
  • Understanding Engineering practises and can coach teams in their use… is advantageous.
  • Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential.
  • Organise and help execute the Scrum framework: Scrum meetings (i.e. daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, retrospectives, planning sessions) and metrics (burndown charts, predictability metrics).
  • Assist the product owner in prioritisation and scheduling of work, to meet agreed delivery time frames.
  • Make sure that all the team members understand their roles and fulfil them to the best of their ability.
  • Guide/coach/mentor the development team to take on the responsibilities of the process and the ownership of the product – lead team to a self-organised state.
  • Identify and facilitate the resolution of identified impediments.
  • Helps the team in its use of Scrum and Agile practices by motivating the team and reminding the team of its goals and how they choose to meet them.

Responsibilities:

Skills and competencies:

  • Strong communication, coaching and facilitation skills.
  • Flexible, resilient, energetic and have an adaptive leadership style.
  • Influential.
  • Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team.
  • Strong logical thinking and deductive reasoning.
  • Strong negotiation and conflict resolution skills.
  • Self-motivated and the ability to motivate others.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way.
  • Collaborative. Works to ensure a collaborative culture exists within the team.
  • Highly observant and an expert at root cause analysis.
  • Committed and responsible: Take responsibility without assuming any authority that might be useful in achieving it.
  • Humble and lead through Servant Leadership. Recognize the value in all team members and by example lead others to the same opinion.

Learn more/Apply for this position