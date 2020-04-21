Server and Network Administrator

Server and Network Administrator (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a well established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Job Purpose:

The Server and Network Administrator will be responsible for our clientâ€™s local/hosted/cloud servers.Ensure their efficient running performing upgrades and maintenance tasks, resolve technical problems whilst managing activity levels, server security etc.Our client is looking for a detail-oriented individual who enjoys challenges and who is proficient in the technologies listed below.Responsibilities:

Managing and securing both servers and networks.

Configuring, managing and implementing operating systems, application software and system management tools.

Manage backups and retrieval.

Working with the IT team to design and deploy secure server processes.

Assist in the design, architecture, implementation and maintenance of projects including Linux-based operational support systems.

Managing other computing equipment including PCs, mobile devices and network appliances.

Software and hardware installation and user accounts setup.

Implementing, maintaining and monitoring backup, disaster recovery and redundancy strategies.

Monitoring and troubleshooting hardware and software.

Maintaining a database of the organization’s IT policies.

Train staff on the use of new technologies.

Assist with server-based business applications including VMWare.Â

Assisting with 1st, 2nd and 3rd line staff.

Exploring and assisting in advising on, as well as the implementation of security (perimeter, network, endpoint, application, data etc.).

Supporting the DevOps Engineer in areas such as automated deployment, configuration, monitoring, continuous-release, testing, monitoring and problem-solving.

Maintaining and assisting teams with Jenkins, Nexus, LDAP and CAS.

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in related fields such as Engineering, Computer Science.

Relevant certifications.

Skills / Experience:

Minimum 3 – 5 yearsâ€™ experience with Linux, Windows and VMWare.

Comfortable working with databases – Oracle, MySQL & MariaDB preferred.

Comfortable working with WANs/LANs.

Experience of scripting in languages, such as Perl, Python or Bash will be needed.

Expert knowledge in how operating systems and software works.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

