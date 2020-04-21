Software Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Table View) is currently looking for a Game Developer

(Javascript/Typescript Developer) to join them

About the role

A Game Developer plays a crucial part of the creation of our awesome games. You will be working in a team that is responsible for taking the game from a concept stage to a finished game, optimized for both desktop and mobile devices.

Not only will you write structured, testable quality code but you will also support our graphics and FX artists with implementing and coding art and graphical effects. We work in small agile teams consisting of a game designer, sound designer, producer, QA, artists and of course game developers. We believe that working closely in small team is crucial in creating the best games and it helps us in an agile way to take faster and better decisions. We develop our games in Javascript and TypeScript.

They are rendered with the PIXI engine in WebGl and Canvas. To give the players the best experience, we put a lot of effort in optimizing our games for all platforms, both regarding file size and performance. We work in an ambitious, casual and fun atmosphere where we take a lot of pride in the games we create.

Tasks

– Participation in the design process for new features in the new games framework

– Implementing new features in the new games framework

– Implementing new games in games framework

– Code Reviews of new features implemented by other developers

Qualifications and Experience

– +5 years of prior experience of software development as employee or contractor

– +5 years working experience with JavaScript, TypeScript, or similar

– Experience working with graphically performance-heavy web applications and games

– Experience with GIT, SVN or similar version control systems

– Understanding of good practice version control, artifact versioning, branching model

– Interest in computer graphics programming, animations and effects

– Good communication skills to explain technical requirements to the game designer and producer

– Experience with client-server integrations

– The ability to deliver in an agile, iterative environment where pace is high and all voices matter

Valued skills

– Experience with hardware-accelerated 3D techniques

– Experience with any JavaScript based game engines, like PIXI, Phaser or similar

– Experience with Shaders

– Experience working with TDD and automated testing techniques

– Any other creative skill, from sound design to 3D modeling

Learn more/Apply for this position