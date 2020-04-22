Acer for Education partners with Skooler

Acer for Education has partnered with learning tools platform developer Skooler to enrich its offering for the education market.

Wit the partnership, Acer for Education will enhance its portfolio for schools and education organisations with a complete solution that brings together Acer devices, Office 365 for Education suite and the integrated learning management tools provided by Skooler.

Acer for Education and its channel partners will also be able to support schools and educators across the EMEA region with an end-to-end solution designed to make learning more effective and engaging by helping teachers to save time and get better outcomes.

Using Skooler tools like Planning, Assignments, Assessments and Gradebook, teachers can improve their digital work flow, organise their materials online, define and share plans with other teachers, easily create assignments and have good assessment practice.

Skooler’s Parent/Guardian Portal and mobile app lets parents can stay in touch with the school and keep track of how their children are doing.

Skooler Learning Management Tools for Microsoft Office 365, hosted in Microsoft Azure, completes Acer’s offer for the Windows ecosystem.

“Skooler’s mission is to make school life easier for students, parents, teachers and school leaders,” says Tor Ove Henriksen, CEO of Skooler. “Building a collaboration partnership with Acer and their key education Solution Centres will allow us to jointly expand our reach into many new countries and opportunities.

“Skooler’s unparalleled integration of learning tools in Microsoft Office 365 and its world-class Teams collaboration tool, allows us to support all learning workflows from kindergarten through high school, both inside and outside the traditional classroom setting. We welcome Acer to the Skooler Partner family.”

Susanna Ackermann, head of education for Acer Africa, says: “Thanks to the partnership with Skooler, we will be able to offer a seamless all in one solution to our education customers. A solution that will contribute to better integrate technology into everyday school life by placing workflow, planning, assessment as well as school-home communication all in one place.

“Our mission is to bring innovative technologies to schools supporting educators to create the learning environments where students can develop the skills they need for their future. We believe that our collaboration with Skooler will provide educators with the right technology to make such learning environments real and will add another piece towards achieving our mission.”