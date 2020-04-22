Agile Business Analyst

An online casino technology company based in Cape Town with offices internationally, is looking for a Business Analyst that specializes in Agile.Job & Company Description:The company is looking for an analyst to help them maintain their casino sites across a range of devices. The successful applicant should have experience in working within an Agile delivery framework (ideally Scrum). You will be responsible for:

Providing analysis and requirements for projects delivering new/enhancing existing Casino websites and internal tools

Working with the technical team and external licensees to deliver solutions

Education:

Matric

Relevant Tertiary Qualification Preferred

Agile Certifications (Advantageous)

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Knowledge/experience of the Scrum framework

Experience gained within the iGaming industry

Experience using Jira/Confluence

Familiarity with APIs

Experience in leading analysis and delivering requirements within an Agile team

Creating Agile artefacts for the project team – Epics, Features and User Stories

4+ Years experience as a Business Analyst

Practical agile experience

