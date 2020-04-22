BI Analyst / Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative cloud solution for spend enablement and efficiency requires an experienced BI Analyst / Developer.

DUTIES:

Design, implement and maintain exports and visualisation macros using Excel.

Design, implement and maintain new, planned business Intelligence application.

Design, implement and maintain data visualisation dashboards, reports and grids with BI reporting tools.

Design, implement and maintain new, planned, advanced analytics application.

Design Implement and maintain data analytics, algorithms and methods for uncertainty and risk quantification for predictive modelling.

Integrate the model outputs and into application software.

Implement RDBMS, SQL, SSIS, database scripting (stored procedures, user defined functions, queries, triggers) and other queries to extract data sets, exports for further processing and analysis.

Implement Excel Visual Basic Macros, for selection, filtering, manipulation and formatting of data sets for presentation, in the form of spreadsheets and graphs.

Implement Microsoft SQL Reporting Server reports and dashboards for integration within the application suite.

C# programming required.

Implement and maintain data migration process

Present information for consumption using data visualization techniques (such as QlikView, PowerBI and or Tableau), on the BI platform.

Research, design and develop new features to solve challenging data analytics challenges. This includes the proposed predictive analytics platform.

It is expected that the primary language used will be Python.

Iterative testing including debugging and refactoring.

Ad Hoc reporting queries

Attend regular meetings as per business requirements

Deliver software according to agreed timelines

Responsible for regularly documentation

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position