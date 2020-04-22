Business Architect

Our client is looking for a Business/Process Architect who ideally has Business Analysis experience of around 10 years with outstanding communication and leadership skills.

You will establish and maintain business architecture principles, standards, methods, models and services to design business architecture assets, which are used to understand and improve the alignment between business and IT. It includes a blueprint of the baseline and target states of the business landscape based on business, people and technology drivers. (contextual level architectures)

You will support the Business Engagement Manager with the transition plan for moving from the current state to the future state and report to the Enterprise Business Architect.

Your key performance areas will be:

– To establish a framework for creating architectures based on business requirements, strategic Business Solution goals & objectives, and industry standards.

– Monitor, evaluate and improve the performance of the Business Architecture capability and architecture governance framework

– Identify business disconnects and gaps in the business and IT landscape.

– Manage Business Architecture deliverables

– Customer Satisfaction

Essential Knowledge and Skills:

– B.Com Degree in Information Systems

– At least 10 years’ experience as a Leader in the IT industry – Managing technology teams both in the business applications and operational areas, experience on programs shaping strategy and roadmaps across lines of business.

– 10 years’ minimum Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

– 5 years’ minimum experience leading the delivery of solution business blueprints that satisfies business requirements.

– 10 years’ minimum experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production (SDLC).

– Project management experience of mid-sized projects and successfully negotiated major project issues

– Expert in multiple core retail business processes

– Strategy frameworks and best practices

– Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship building skills

– Creating operating models, business process models and requirements using industry

– standard techniques (preferably event driven processes)

– Business process reengineering

– Ability to work to tight deadlines and within budget

Learn more/Apply for this position