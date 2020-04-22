Core IP Architect Network Engineer
- Design, planning, documentation of entire core network topology, including backbone circuits, peering, routing, switching, equipment upgrades and equipment maintenance.
- Capacity planning and network optimization.
- Drive best practice, continuous improvement and innovation at process and procedure level.
- Implement changes on core networking devices as per instructions from the central networking team in accordance with change control policies and procedures.
- Working closely with all Business Unit product development teams in developing and rolling out new products and solutions.
- Ensuring that documentation and training session are included in the development process.
- Close interaction with various vendors around enhancing and introducing new hardware platforms and feature sets
- Layer 4-7: Virtualization, Hosting, Route Reflectors, RT, Iris, MRTG, Smokeping, Debian, Redhat/
- Layer4-7: mysql, postgres, apache, tomcat,
- Layer 3: Routing, BGP, Communities, L3VPN, IP Transit and related.
- Layer 3: Firewals, IP tables
- Layer 2: MPLS, VxLAN, QinQ(inQ), OSPF, ISIS, MEF, VPLS, VPWS
- Technologies: Switching, Routing, GPON, XGSPON, NGPON2, Ethernet, TransmissioSwitching hardware: Cisco, Extreme, Whitebox, Mikrotik, Calix, Adtran, Accedian, Ciena
- Switching software: Extreme, Cisco, Mikrotik, Ocnos
- Transmission hardware: Tejas, Packetlight, Adva, Infinera/Corian
- Transmission technilogies: DWDM, CWDM, EDFA, Mux/Demux, Transponders, Muxponders, Roadm.
- Routing Hardware, Juniper, Cisco, Fortigate, Mikrotik
