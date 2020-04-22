Cyber-crooks will cash in on stimulus

The stimulus package announced last night is good news for South Africans – but it’s also an opportunity for cyber-criminals.

According to Check Point Research, hackers are taking full advantage of the moment by spreading deceptive domains and distributing malware through emails related to stimulus payments.

Some of the statistics uncovered by the Check Point Research team include:

* 94% of coronavirus-related attacks during the past two weeks were phishing attacks;

* Targeted email attacks that distribute malware use subject lines: “RE: UN COVID-19 Stimulus” and “COVID-19 Payment”; and

* Average number of daily cyberattacks multiplies by six to approximately 14 000 coronavirus related cyberattacks per day, compared to previous two weeks.

“In the cyber world, where there is money, there will be criminal activity,” warns Pankaj Bhula, regional director: Africa at Check Point. “As economic stimulus payments start to flow, cyber-attackers want to get their share too.

“These scam websites use the news of the coronavirus (Covid-19) financial incentives, and fears about coronavirus to try and trick people into using the websites or clicking on links. Users that visit these malicious domains instead of the official government websites risk having their personal information stolen and exposed, or payment theft and fraud.

“We strongly urge citizens to beware of lookalike domains and be extra cautious when receiving emails from unknown senders.”