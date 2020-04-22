Systems Analyst I

Job Objectives

1. Team Integration:

The interface between business analysts, 3rd Party Vendors and development teams.

Interpret business requirement specifications and propose technical solutions.

Development of interfaces where needed.

2. Solution Development:

Develop and maintain system related documentation like system specification, source specification, and test documentation.

Developing of approved solution-based analysis and source specification

Assess and document the impacts of system changes for the Control Room project.

Development of solutions where needed.

Provide functional input and guidance to development teams when needed.

Analyse existing systems, processes, and interfaces for improvement purposes and propose system enhancements.

Perform quality assurance of system development through integration and system testing.

Document Non-Functional Requirements and testing framework.

Technical functional scope configuration, testing and documentation.

3. Service Delivery:

Support solutions by responding to complex user queries escalated from support teams, investigating issues and managing the internal resolution thereof.

Development where needed.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment by implementing solutions that do not compromise operational stability.

Participate in post-implementation reviews of development.

Understand security solutions in order to provide solutions specific to the Control Room project.Qualifications3 year Degree/Diploma or equivalent in Information Technology or a related fieldExperience3-5 Years of Business Analysis

3-5 Years of Data Analysis

3-5 Years of Security Industry experience

3-5 years previous experience in C#, ASP.NET, MVC and MSSQL – must be able to understand/read codeKnowledge and Skills3-5 Years of Business/System Analysis

3-5 years strong data manipulation and analysis skills

3-5 years of experience in data warehouse design/ dimensional modeling and the ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements.

3-5 years ability to represent concepts, processes, data, and technology infrastructure using structured modeling techniques and tools.

Desirable knowledge and skills:

* Integration

* Data Exploitation

* Online Intelligence / Security relatedApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position