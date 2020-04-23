C/C++ Developer

An exciting fintech startup founded in Cape Town, South Africa with plans to expand rapidly into other global markets. The Company is a global pioneer in the space of direct indexing: a revolutionary new way to diversify an investment portfolio. And, will soon be launching an array of investment Bundles that are the first of their kind globally.Job DescriptionWe are looking for a C/C++ developer responsible for building applications that may range from desktop applications to embedded middleware systems. Your primary responsibility will be to design and develop these applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. As a C/C++ Developer you will be responsible for creating a beautiful code with the latest technology. You will be using your skills and knowledge to solve and offer solutions to real world problems.Duties and Responsibilities

Design, build and maintain advanced high security, performance, reusable, and reliable software using best practises and designs and frameworks

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and build new features and updates

Work with both internal and external data sources and APIs including industry standard authentication and security protocols

Rigorous code testing for security, robustness, including edge cases, usability, performance and general reliability

Bug fixing and improving software security, performance, quality, and responsiveness

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maintain code quality, organization, automatization and maximize development efficiency

Requirements and Skills

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Strong proficiency in C/C++, with a good knowledge of the language specification on both Windows and Linux systems

Thorough knowledge of the standard libraries and algorithms

Good understanding of embedded systems, memory management and low-level hardware interactions

Knowledge of low-level threading and real-time environments

Experience with TCP/IP protocols and working with remote data via RESTful APIs and JSON including industry standard authentication and security protocols including the creation of such RESTful APIs

Good understanding and implementation of security, data and communication protection

Experience with benchmarking, optimization and performance tuning

Knowledge of writing native modules for high-level languages such as Node.js, Python, Go, etc.

Blockchain and/or Cryptocurrency experience

Cryptography and Security experience

Familiarity with continuous integration and software development lifecycles

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Strong collaborative team player skills and the ability to work independently

