Finding resources using big data

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine have collaborated to build an information and forecasting platform for intensive care beds with ventilators that provides an overview of existing capacity, as well as demand.

Analytics provider SAS implemented the platform as a partner of the RKI in just a few days.

Using analytics software, the new information system not only shows the current use of existing intensive care beds, but also forecasts the expected demand for resources. This way, government agencies and hospitals can deploy resources in advance to meet expected demand.

In addition, interactive reporting on the current situation is available to facilitate better planning of healthcare staff and supplies.

Analytical software can help solve one of the greatest challenges during a pandemic like Covid-19: coordinating intensive care based on forecasting so that personnel and resources are available exactly where and – most importantly – when they are needed.

“SAS has made it a top priority to do our very best to help the world get through this crisis. That’s why we’ve decided, together with the RKI as our partner and our dedicated employees, to build this platform. SAS has experience with healthcare solutions, and serves many organisations in the sector,” says Annette Green, vice-president DACH at SAS.

“The countless similar projects we’ve initiated in the past are an indication of how committed we are to this contribution. But the situation was never quite as critical and acute as it is now.”

During the project, SAS was supported by Prodyna IT Consulting.