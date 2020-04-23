Front end analyst developer

Financial services company based in the Western Cape which prides itself by offering innovative banking is looking for a front end analyst developer.Education:

Diploma oe degree in IT or Computer science

Experience:

.Net (C#) experience of more than 3 years

WCF,MVS a must

SQL 2005 and higher

HTML

MVC design patterns

An understanding of SOA

OO Development Methodologies

XAML

Extensive experience with System Architecture, Systems Analysis and Design.

Job output:

You will write and code individual programs using Front-End applications according to specifications.

Test applications

Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

Systems analysis and design

