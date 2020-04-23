Financial services company based in the Western Cape which prides itself by offering innovative banking is looking for a front end analyst developer.Education:
- Diploma oe degree in IT or Computer science
Experience:
- .Net (C#) experience of more than 3 years
- WCF,MVS a must
- SQL 2005 and higher
- HTML
- MVC design patterns
- An understanding of SOA
- OO Development Methodologies
- XAML
- Extensive experience with System Architecture, Systems Analysis and Design.
Job output:
- You will write and code individual programs using Front-End applications according to specifications.
- Test applications
- Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
- Systems analysis and design
For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions. For more information contact:Vuyiseka KewutiRecruitment Consultant(contact number)