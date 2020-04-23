Frontier technologies to fight climate change

From cutting emissions in cities to natural disaster risk reduction, smart water management and precise climate monitoring, frontier technologies in fields such as artificial intelligence, 5G and robotics demonstrate considerable potential to support the battle against climate change, says a new ITU/UN report: “Frontier technologies to protect the environment and tackle climate change”.

The UN report investigates eight fields of innovation: Artificial intelligence (AI); Internet of Things (IoT); 5G; clean energy technology; digital twin; robotics; Space 2.0 technologies; and digitalisation and big data.

“Covid-19 has made clear that we are all interconnected and that our response must be collective, across countries and sectors and that information and communication technologies (ICTs) have an important role to play in accelerating solutions. How we respond to climate change, as one humanity, must follow the same principles,” says ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao. “This report is a call to action for governments, civil society, academia, the scientific community and the technology industry to join UN agencies in their effort to leverage frontier technologies to tackle the urgent climate crisis.”

The report offers case studies exploring applications of frontier technologies to reduce air pollution and manage e-waste, support smart water and energy management, generate clean energy, model “digital twin” cities for disaster risk reduction, support smart agriculture and food security, and monitor our planet’s climate and biodiversity.

The report emphasises the overarching goal of this innovation, the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in particular SDG 13 on Climate Action. It also highlights the potential of frontier technologies to support the achievement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°c above pre-industrial levels.

The report concludes with observations and recommendations for the rollout and adoption of frontier technologies.

These conclusions encourage us to plan for the future, today.

They recognise the potential of frontier technologies to assist countries in “leapfrogging” economic and social activities known to be detrimental to our environment. But they also caution that frontier technologies are not a panacea – their success in combatting climate change will call for government support to climate action, inclusive innovation engaging all stakeholders, global access to new technological capabilities, and applications of frontier technologies at the scale necessary to achieve global impact.