Fullstack Developer

Summary:

Our Client needs full-stack developers to help build our next generation of applications. These world-class applications will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone.

Requirements:

Ã¯û€šÂ· At least 4 years’ worth of professional development experience

Ã¯û€šÂ· Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

Ã¯û€šÂ· Strong software design skills

Ã¯û€šÂ· Proficiency in more than one modern programming language. It is beneficial if they have experience in one dynamically typed language such as JavaScript, Python or Ruby and one statically typed language such as Scala, Java, C++ or Go.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, MySQL or PostgreSQL

Ã¯û€šÂ· Knowledge of one or more modern JavaScript frameworks such as Node.JS, Angular.JS or React.JS

Ã¯û€šÂ· Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

Ã¯û€šÂ· Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Ã¯û€šÂ· Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way

Ã¯û€šÂ· Ability to work individually and with teams

Ã¯û€šÂ· Experience in influencing best practices within teams

Learn more/Apply for this position