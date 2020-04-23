Head of Projects, Business Architecture and Operat

International concern is seeking qualified candidates to be fully accountable for three core pillars i.e Project Management, Business Architecture, Operational Excellence and Visual Performance Management. You will need to ensure that the project portfolio as well as business architecture is successfully scoped, coordinated, executed, delivered and documented.Responsibilities:

Managing the Project Management Office and provide support to individual project managers;

Establish and Manage the operational excellence function;

Establish, prioritise and manage the continuous improvement programme;

Establish and manage a visual business performance management system (VPM) for industrial operations;

Custodian of the change management process for all major projects and business systems;

Custodian of the Project Management methodology and standards;

Stakeholder relationship management between the company and manufacturing as well as tech transfer partners;

Balance and manage inter-dependencies between projects;

Negotiating with operational heads for required resources once a project has been approved;

Ensuring resource allocation is driven by the relative project priorities;

Provide strategic support to ensure inter-departmental synergies and behaviour within a comprehensive programme management governance framework;

Implementing and managing changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved;

Procure contingency resource(s) as and when required for large infrastructure or specific technical projects.

Requirements:

University Graduate in appropriate technical area, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Engineering, Pharmacy, Computer Science, etc;

Recognition is given to Prior Learning and practical experience;

Internationally recognised Project management qualification such as PMI or Prince 2®;

Demonstrated outcomes based operational experience (At least 10 years’) in vaccine / biotech /pharmaceutical industry or equivalent;

In depth experience of pharmaceutical business and operational systems; 15 years experience in multiple functions within sterile manufacturing sites; Experience in having faced successfully local and/ or international quality audits; Experience in general business management within a commercial environment; Full understanding of the interconnectivity of all operational and quality functions within a sterile manufacturing facility; At least 5 years’ experience at senior management level; Working knowledge of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing related legislation; Experience in quality and regulatory compliance within a cGMP facility; Experience in business and operational planning; Knowledge and proven implementation of change management principles; Participation in developing a departmental budget and monitoring expenditures for multiple projects & funding sources; Willingness to travel locally and internationally.



