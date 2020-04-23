SAP Retail Test Analyst

A great perm venture exists within the Retail space in the Cape for a SAP Retail Test Analyst/

Purpose of the role:

To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of: successful business solutions (new and changed applications/functionality), defect fixes, system enhancements, end-to-end, systems integration and regression testing, disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents, performance-related and security-related testing. This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, delivers the analysis, planning and execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing, progress and results in each test cycle and evaluates the overall quality.The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected.Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.

Min years of experience:

– 3+ years Manual testing experience

– 2+ years Remedy or similar CM experience

– 2+ years Testing in a retail / financial sector

– 2+ years SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience: SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing and Merchandise Distribution or SAPIRT

– Function Overview in SAP for Retail

– 2+ years SAP Materials Management (MM) experience

Job Activities:

– Test case generation and review: Identify what to test by translating functional and business requirement specifications into testable test plans and test cases. Identify and document key test scenarios. Document or test cases. Determine the prerequisites. Determine the test criteria. Record the expected results. Review final test cases with test lead. Obtain sign-off.

– Test prerequisites compilation: Identify required test materials. Obtain test material, e.g. test data. Identify the required test environment. Coordinate with vendors where applicable for environment setup Ensure test environment setup, e.g. test server access and test logins. Prepare test results pack for results recording and sign-off.

– Test execution and recording: Follow the written test case/ specification or execute the test suites Record test results. Compare actual results against expected results Record pass/fail status of each test case. Report, record and assign defects identified. Retest / rerun and update on fixed defects. Execute / run regression tests. Maintain the test environments.

– Maintenance of high quality and accuracy: Understand the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by the business. Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities.

– Test status updates: Provide feedback to the development team and ensure the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule and the quality requirements. Inform management of any negative trends in the quality of software in pre- and post-production.

Min qualification required:

Grade 12 Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

Skills Required:

– 2+ years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing.

– Preparation of testing documents and performing internal testing

– Preparation of Master Data templates for various SAP related objects.

– Integration testing with other related SAP modules.

– Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

– Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

– Executing the required changes through configuration.

– Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

– 1+ years Integration with internal and external services and systems, such as: B2B, ASR, AWR, GTS, Trade Terms, TradeCloud, BambooRose, POS Retalix, POS DM (CAR), POS Integration Management (PIMS), Sales Central (Datarite), INFOR, WMS, SAP COR3 Retail Business Warehouse (BWRetail), Enterprise ETL and Data Quality Management (SAP Data Services), JDA Demand Forecasting.

