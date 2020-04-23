SAPICS postpones industry event

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, SAPICS, The Professional Body for Supply Chain Management, has announced the postponement of the 2020 SAPICS Conference.

New dates for the conference, which was scheduled for the end of June, have been secured from 22 to 25 November 2020 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

“This is the first time in the annual conference’s 42-year history that a decision like this has had to be made. It was difficult, but was undoubtedly the right, responsible decision to make,” says SAPICS president Keabetswe Mpane.

“Planning for the 2020 SAPICS Conference was already well underway, with compelling presenters lined-up and delegates registered. Many of our speakers have confirmed their availability for the new dates, and we expect that everyone will be eager to connect with their peers and colleagues after months of virtual meetings and the lockdowns implemented around the world.

“In the wake of Covid-19, we anticipate a not-to-be-missed, very special, celebratory SAPICS Conference. There are going to be many stories to tell and learnings to share. It is the supply chain management profession that is currently helping to keep essential goods flowing and essential services operational while the world works together to fight this pandemic,” Mpane notes.

“The powerful networking element of the SAPICS conference has always set it apart and made this event a highlight on the supply chain profession’s calendar. This year, it will be more important than ever before for our supply chain superheroes to meet up face-to-face, to mingle, commemorate and celebrate,” she adds.

Mpane says that presentation themes may change, but that SAPICS will ensure the same high-quality programme as always and looks forward to the same support and participation that this annual event has attracted for more than four decades.

“We are dealing with an unprecedented crisis. The world is never going to be the same, but the lessons that will be learnt, the new knowledge that will be gained, and the new tools and technologies that will be leveraged must be shared, to ensure that we are ready and better positioned to fight the next threat. The SAPICS Conference will, as always, offer the ideal platform for supply chain professionals to share knowledge and to network. This year, we will also honour and celebrate the key role played by supply chain management in beating Covid-19.”