Security Engineer

Apr 23, 2020

You will be responsible for designing, building, testing and implementing security systems within an organisation’s IT network. You are expected to have a thorough understanding of complex IT systems and stay up to date with the latest security standards, systems and authentication protocols, as well as best practice security products.Responsibilities:

  • Reviewing current system security measures and recommending and implementing enhancements

  • Conducting regular system tests and ensuring continuous monitoring of network security

  • Developing project timelines for ongoing system upgrades

  • Ensuring all personnel have access to the IT system limited by need and role

  • Establishing disaster recovery procedures and conducting breach of security drills

  • Promptly responding to all security incidents and providing thorough post-event analyses

  • Cultivating a culture of security awareness and arranging continuing education of personnel to ensure security policies are always adhered to.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years of security experience

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

  • Extensive experience in information security and/or IT risk management with a focus on security, performance and reliability

  • Solid understanding of security protocols, cryptography, authentication, authorisation and security

  • Good working knowledge of current IT risks and experience implementing security solutions

  • Experience implementing multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, identity management or related technologies

  • Ability to interact with a broad cross-section of personnel to explain and enforce security measures

  • Familiarity with continuous integration and software development life-cycles

  • Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

  • Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success

  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

  • Strong collaborative team player skills and the ability to work independently

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills as well as business acumen and a commercial outlook

Learn more/Apply for this position