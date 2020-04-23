Security Engineer

You will be responsible for designing, building, testing and implementing security systems within an organisation’s IT network. You are expected to have a thorough understanding of complex IT systems and stay up to date with the latest security standards, systems and authentication protocols, as well as best practice security products.Responsibilities:
- Reviewing current system security measures and recommending and implementing enhancements
- Conducting regular system tests and ensuring continuous monitoring of network security
- Developing project timelines for ongoing system upgrades
- Ensuring all personnel have access to the IT system limited by need and role
- Establishing disaster recovery procedures and conducting breach of security drills
- Promptly responding to all security incidents and providing thorough post-event analyses
- Cultivating a culture of security awareness and arranging continuing education of personnel to ensure security policies are always adhered to.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of security experience
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
- Extensive experience in information security and/or IT risk management with a focus on security, performance and reliability
- Solid understanding of security protocols, cryptography, authentication, authorisation and security
- Good working knowledge of current IT risks and experience implementing security solutions
- Experience implementing multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, identity management or related technologies
- Ability to interact with a broad cross-section of personnel to explain and enforce security measures
- Familiarity with continuous integration and software development life-cycles
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
- Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Strong collaborative team player skills and the ability to work independently
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills as well as business acumen and a commercial outlook