Security Engineer

You will be responsible for designing, building, testing and implementing security systems within an organisation’s IT network. You are expected to have a thorough understanding of complex IT systems and stay up to date with the latest security standards, systems and authentication protocols, as well as best practice security products.Responsibilities:

Reviewing current system security measures and recommending and implementing enhancements

Conducting regular system tests and ensuring continuous monitoring of network security

Developing project timelines for ongoing system upgrades

Ensuring all personnel have access to the IT system limited by need and role

Establishing disaster recovery procedures and conducting breach of security drills

Promptly responding to all security incidents and providing thorough post-event analyses

Cultivating a culture of security awareness and arranging continuing education of personnel to ensure security policies are always adhered to.

Requirements:

5+ years of security experience

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Extensive experience in information security and/or IT risk management with a focus on security, performance and reliability

Solid understanding of security protocols, cryptography, authentication, authorisation and security

Good working knowledge of current IT risks and experience implementing security solutions

Experience implementing multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, identity management or related technologies

Ability to interact with a broad cross-section of personnel to explain and enforce security measures

Familiarity with continuous integration and software development life-cycles

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Strong collaborative team player skills and the ability to work independently

Excellent written and verbal communication skills as well as business acumen and a commercial outlook

