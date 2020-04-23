Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

Cape Town based financial services client is in search of a Senior Business Intelligence Analyst to be responsible for sourcing and transforming a wide range of data across the business that can be used by analysts and end-users to develop various business insights.

Minimum requirements

-Completed Matric + IT Degree/ 3 to 4 year Diploma

-4+ years’ experience as a data analyst in a BI environment (including data modelling background with the ability to interpret business requirements and analyse source system data and then to document transformation rules for developers to interpret to build the required data models

-Solid SQL, information architecture and ETL procedures experience

-Agile Development

-SAP Hana and Teradata experience required, Hadoop experience is highly advantageous

-Ability to work with data profiling, data quality, and reference data toolsets

-Understanding of Data Warehousing principles based on Kimball and Data Vault patterns

Learn more/Apply for this position