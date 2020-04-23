Senior C# Developer Work From Home

About the Position

This is a work from home position, so if you are a self-motivated C# Developer who is driven for precision and accuracy, then this might just be the perfect opportunity for you to showcase your knowledge and skills.

Job & Company Description:

Social Wiiv is scouting for a C# Developer who can multi-task and is process-driven that will go the extra mile to deliver projects on time.

Should you be successful then your duties might include participating in designing and developing MS SQL Databases and develop web applications.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

– Have at least 7 years of C# programming working experience

– Have at least 7 years of solid Microsoft SQL Server development skills

– Database Design and Development – experience in writing MS SQL stored procedures and functions

– Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net, MVC and C#

– Experience in RESTful API development

– Experience building advanced frameworks

– Experience in source control (Team Foundation Services)

Secondary Skills:

– Experience in HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, jQuery

Bonus Advantage Skills:

– Angular, Xamarin, Azure

Perks:

– Work from the comfort of your own Home

– Flexi Hours

– Opportunity to grow

– Growing organization

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful.

Your profile will be kept on our database for any other opportunities appears for which you might be more suitable

