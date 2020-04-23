SQL Developer

Our ideal candidate is very detail oriented, self-driven, and curious and has appreciation for data driven-driven systems.

Responsibilities

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

* Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements.

* Develop integration solutions using SQL and other vendor integration tools (Markit EDM).

* Develop reporting solutions; write SQL stored procedures to manipulate the data supplied by the source system and prepare it for reporting.

* Design and create SSRS report definitions to present the data.

* Optimising SQL queries to improve performance.

* Support existing integration solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

* Testing and deployment of new development.

Requirements

* Minimum of 4 years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential

* Working experience of SSRS is essential

* Working knowledge of SSAS would be advantageous

* An understanding of dimensional databases would be advantageous

* Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and producing solutions

