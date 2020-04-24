Angular Developer

Job Objectives

Create and amend programs in accordance with the design.

Document all work in accordance with agreed standards.

Plan, design, and conduct tests of programs; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error-free result.

Conduct reviews of supplied specifications, with others as appropriate.

Develops particularly large and/or complex and mission-critical programs and produce program modifications from supplied specifications using agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.

Provide expert advice in some or all aspects of the programming methods, tools, and/or standards used in the organization.

Take part in reviews of own work and leads reviews of colleagues’ work.

Provide coaching support to junior staffQualifications3 – year Diploma in Information Systems, BCom Information Systems or BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)Experience4+ Years of experience as an Angular developer

Extensive experience in at least one modern JavaScript MVC frameworks (Angular6+, JQuery, NodeJS)

Expertise using HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Strong understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

Strong skills in TypeScript.

Strong experience performing system integration

Desirable:

3+ Years’ experience as a C#.net Programmer

Experience using cloud technologies (AWS, Azure)Knowledge and SkillsLogical, analytical approach to problem-solving and attention to detail.

Broad understanding of IS concepts and database practices, particularly those used within the organisation.

Leadership skills

Working effectively in teamsApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful

