DevOps Engineer

Our Client, one of the top Asset Management firms in South Africa is looking for an experienced Developer who is interested in DevOps or someone who is currently in DevOps and a fully autonomous environment. The Team develops Front and Back End systems using Scala, Go, and Javascript, dockerized in Kubernetes and Pushed to Github. As DevOps Engineer, you will work alongside the Development teams, developing and implementing CI/CD Automation techniques and tools to improve the performance, stability, and reliability of the pipelines. There is a dedicated production support team that handles the majority of production issues, but there will also be a need to occasionally respond to after-hours issues on an ad-hoc basis.

Responsibilities

Ã¢û€“Âª Build out CI/CD processes to improve test isolation and performance.

Ã¢û€“Âª Research, develop and implement approaches to allow automated and isolated testing against legacy and 3rd party systems.

Ã¢û€“Âª Maintain and support the CI/CD infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Gitlab and in-house tooling.

Ã¢û€“Âª Actively work to improve our tools and processes to increase overall developer efficiency.

Requirements

Ã¢û€“Âª Minimum of 2+ years software development experience Ã¢û€“Âª Basic understanding of server infrastructure, including virtualisation, networking, etc.

Ã¢û€“Âª Hands on experience with the following engineering practices:

o Continuous Integration o Continuous Delivery o Linux o Container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible)

Ã¢û€“Âª Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms and proficiency in at least one modern programming language.

Ã¢û€“Âª Experience in working within a microservices environment across multiple teams using agile methodologies

Qualifications

Tertiary Qualification in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related technical discipline

Learn more/Apply for this position