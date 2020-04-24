DevOps Engineer – Cape Town

DevOps Engineer – Cape Town, South Africa

Kate Dalton – <a href="mailto:(email address) ” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)

I have a new opportunity for a skilled DevOps Engineer to join a rapidly growing and exciting company! You will be integrated into a diverse team as a senior DevOps Engineer and will be called upon to support the team as well as provide the top quality in all your assigned projects and requirements.

Your day-to-day

Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings

Design and implement build, deployment, and configuration management

Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

Automate our operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirement

Work with CI and CD tools, and source control such as GIT / Bamboo / Octopus

Stay current with industry trends and source new ways for our business to improve

Document and design various processes; update existing processes

Your skills

Proficiency with:

Microsoft databases

Windows infrastructures

Docker

Kubernetes

CI/CD pipelines

Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python

Exposure to:

.NET/C# development environment [Microsoft stack]

HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]

Containers

Agile work flow methodologies

Personal skills:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, amongst all levels of seniority

Ability to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently

Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions

Ability to work in a dynamic, changing environment

Empathy & open to healthy criticism

Good interpersonal skills

Perks

Internet allowance

Casual dress code

Working alongside skilled, like-minded passionate individuals

Team environment

Performance bonus

Free lunch

On-site pop up coffee shop

Please send your CV to (email address)

Please note only candidates currently based in Cape Town are being considered at this current time.

