Full-Stack .NET Developer – Cape Town
Join a company that is leading the innovative movement in technology, get great perks and benefits as well as a great progression path!
If you are a smart, driven and technically savvy Full Stack Developer with 8+ years of experience and are ready to:
- Lead the charge in building our next generation investment platform.
- Help Launch new mobile investment apps for both Android and iOS.
- Co-Manage a “best in class” development team.
- Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction of the company to ensure the continued success.
Tech stack:
- .Net Core 2.2 (Microsoft .NET and .NET Core development)
- Azure DevOps CI/CD
- C#
- JavaScript
- HTML, CSS
- SQL
- ORM Technologies
- SCRUM/Agile Methodologies
(Advance experience in API Architecture, MVC, Onion and Gateway pattern are advantageous)
Minimum requirements include:
- Experience in a Senior Lead position
- A College or University degree in Computer Science (OR a related discipline or proven experience in software development.)
Role requirements:
- Meet sprint deadlines and build back-end product features.
- Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture.
- Set clear team goals.
- Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.
- Monitor team success, identify high performance and reward accomplishments accordingly
