Project Manager IT

Purpose
Working closely with the Project Steering Committee the Project Manager will lead the successful development of the scope of work, procurement and implementation of an Integrated Grant-Making System on behalf of the African Climate Foundation.
Brief /Responsibilities:
Pre-initiation
– Conceptualise and develop the brief for a cloud-based software system which can integrate grant-making, accounting, monitoring and evaluation and allow future scalability.
– Develop a budget, strategy and programme of implementation to be evaluated by the Executive Director, reference group and board of the ACF.
– Formulate a functional and technical vision and translate it into clear requirements.
– Support the elaboration of a vision on the best use of digital capabilities of the package: Board portal, grantee portal, non-functional requirements.
– Design an application blueprint the required workflows and functionalities to support ACF grant-making activities
– Develop robust functional and non-functional specifications for suitable consultants or software firms.
– Work with the technical reference group based in Europe and South Africa when developing the specs and implementation plan to ensure that such a system meets ACF’s needs and operational standards.
Procurement
– Write the proposal for potential vendors
– Invite software companies to bid for implementation of grant-making
– Lead procurement process for most suitable software system/company
– Technically evaluate proposed software solution best aligned with ACF specification (in terms of grant-making, processing of grants and contract making).
– Negotiate contract terms with successful bidder, ensuring value for money
Implementation
– Working closely with the software company, the Project Manager will monitor scope, budget and timing of the project and report to the project steering committee.
Qualification and experience required:
– Recognized Project Management qualification e.g. Prince 2 or PMI
– Track record of delivering successful software projects for back-office operations
– At least five years’ experience of proposal writing, configuration, procurement and implementation of software solutions
– Working knowledge of Agile methodology and ITIL certification
Competences and personal qualities:
– Negotiation skills
– Excellent Interpersonal skills
– Strong communication and presentation skills
– Innovative and creative thinker