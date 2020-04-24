Senior DevOps Engineer – Cape Town

DevOps Engineer – Cape Town, South Africa
I have a new opportunity for a skilled DevOps Engineer to join a rapidly growing and exciting company! You will be integrated into a diverse team as a senior DevOps Engineer and will be called upon to support the team as well as provide top quality in all your assigned projects and requirements.
Your day-to-day
- Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings
- Design and implement build, deployment, and configuration management
- Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning
- Automate our operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirement
- Work with CI and CD tools, and source control such as GIT / Bamboo / Octopus
- Stay current with industry trends and source new ways for our business to improve
- Document and design various processes; update existing processes
Your skills
Proficiency with:
- Microsoft databases
- Windows infrastructures
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- CI/CD pipelines
- Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python
Exposure to:
- .NET/C# development environment [Microsoft stack]
- HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]
- Containers
- Agile work flow methodologies
Personal skills:
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, amongst all levels of seniority
- Ability to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently
- Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions
- Ability to work in a dynamic, changing environment
- Empathy & open to healthy criticism
- Good interpersonal skills
Perks
- Internet allowance
- Casual dress code
- Working alongside skilled, like-minded passionate individuals
- Team environment
- Performance bonus
- Free lunch
- On-site pop up coffee shop
