Senior DevOps Engineer – Cape Town

Apr 24, 2020

DevOps Engineer – Cape Town, South Africa

Kate Dalton – <a href="mailto:(email address)” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)

I have a new opportunity for a skilled DevOps Engineer to join a rapidly growing and exciting company! You will be integrated into a diverse team as a senior DevOps Engineer and will be called upon to support the team as well as provide top quality in all your assigned projects and requirements.

Your day-to-day

  • Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings
  • Design and implement build, deployment, and configuration management
  • Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning
  • Automate our operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirement
  • Work with CI and CD tools, and source control such as GIT / Bamboo / Octopus
  • Stay current with industry trends and source new ways for our business to improve
  • Document and design various processes; update existing processes

Your skills

Proficiency with:

  • Microsoft databases
  • Windows infrastructures
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • CI/CD pipelines
  • Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python

Exposure to:

  • .NET/C# development environment [Microsoft stack]
  • HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]
  • Containers
  • Agile work flow methodologies

Personal skills:

  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, amongst all levels of seniority
  • Ability to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently
  • Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions
  • Ability to work in a dynamic, changing environment
  • Empathy & open to healthy criticism
  • Good interpersonal skills

Perks

  • Internet allowance
  • Casual dress code
  • Working alongside skilled, like-minded passionate individuals
  • Team environment
  • Performance bonus
  • Free lunch
  • On-site pop up coffee shop

Please send your CV to (email address)

Please note only candidates currently based in Cape Town are being considered at this current time.

