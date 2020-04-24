Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

Senior Full-Stack .NET Developer – Cape Town

Join a company that is leading the innovative movement in technology, get great perks and benefits as well as a great progression path!

If you are a smart, driven and technically savvy Full Stack Developer with 6+ years of experience and are ready to:

Lead the charge in building our next generation investment platform.

Help Launch new mobile investment apps for both Android and iOS.

Co-Manage a “best in class” development team.

Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction of the company to ensure the continued success.

Tech stack:

.Net Core 2.2 (Microsoft .NET and .NET Core development)

Azure DevOps CI/CD

C#

JavaScript

HTML, CSS

SQL

ORM Technologies

SCRUM/Agile Methodologies

(Advance experience in API Architecture, MVC, Onion and Gateway pattern are advantageous)

Minimum requirements include:

Experience in a Senior Lead position

A College or University degree in Computer Science (OR a related discipline or proven experience in software development.)

Role requirements:

Meet sprint deadlines and build back-end product features.

Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture.

Set clear team goals.

Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.

Monitor team success, identify high performance and reward accomplishments accordingly

