Software Developer – Cape Town/Johannesburg

Senior Full-Stack Developer – Cape Town, Parklands

Requirements:

I am looking for smart, driven and enthusiastic Software Developers. Regardless of whether you are a Front-End, Back-End or Full-Stack Developer, I have varying open positions in some of the most innovative, dynamic and exciting companies in South Africa.

You will be undertaking high end projects, some in house, some for external clients requiring travel to and from site and liaising with external clients to understand business needs.

Tech stacks:

.NET Frameworks (.NET Core etc)

Azure DevOps CI/CD and Pipelines

C#

JavaScript (NodeJS, React.js etc)

SQL Server, MySQL, MSSQL

SCRUM/Agile Methodologies

API Architecture

MVC

Docker/Kubernetes

Minimum requirements include:

A College or University degree in Computer Science (OR a related discipline OR proven experience in software development.)

For more information, send your CV or contact details to <a href="mailto:(email address) ” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)

