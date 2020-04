SQL Developer

We are currently looking for a driven SQL Developer for our client in the financial services sector that is passionate about data driven decisions and systems.

Responsibilities

âû€“ª Working as a team using Scrum methodology

âû€“ª Interactin with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements and translate this

âû€“ª Develop integration solutions using SQL and other vendor integration tools (Markit EDM)

âû€“ª Develop reporting solutions; write SQL stored procedures

âû€“ª SSRS report definitions to present the data

âû€“ª Improve performance by Optimising SQL queries

âû€“ª Testing and deployment of new development.

Requirements

âû€“ª 5-8 years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential

âû€“ª Working experience of SSRS is essential

âû€“ª Working knowledge of SSAS would be advantageous

