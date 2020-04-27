We are currently looking for a driven SQL Developer for our client in the financial services sector that is passionate about data driven decisions and systems.
Responsibilities
Ã¢û€“Âª Working as a team using Scrum methodology
Ã¢û€“Âª Interactin with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements and translate this
Ã¢û€“Âª Develop integration solutions using SQL and other vendor integration tools (Markit EDM)
Ã¢û€“Âª Develop reporting solutions; write SQL stored procedures
Ã¢û€“Âª SSRS report definitions to present the data
Ã¢û€“Âª Improve performance by Optimising SQL queries
Ã¢û€“Âª Testing and deployment of new development.
Requirements
Ã¢û€“Âª 5-8 years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential
Ã¢û€“Âª Working experience of SSRS is essential
Ã¢û€“Âª Working knowledge of SSAS would be advantageous