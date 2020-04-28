ENVIRONMENT: The expertise of a highly driven BI Manager with a curious nature is sought by a leading E-Commerce platform to join its team. Managing a team of BI Devs you will be responsible for the design & delivery of Information Management & BI solutions & architecture. You must possess a Post-grad Degree in Applied Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science or other related field, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, 2 year’s SQL, strong QlikView & QlikSense skills, able to work with large data sets and business models and Project Management. DUTIES: Build Qlik applications to provide the business with relevant information.

Create end-to-end reports with focus areas for business improvement.

Identify important variables and focus areas in the business.

Automate data extraction and report update processes.

Data validation and integrity testing.

Data cleansing and data modelling.

Optimisation of data models.

Manage a team of BI Developers and Data Analysts, actively in contributing to as well as participating in the recruitment process.

Define standards and frameworks with regards to best practices.

Oversee operational support.

Ensure team projects adhere to deadlines, and budgets.

Ensure team and decentralised BI resources applications adhere to best practices.

Responsible for the overall operational functioning of the Qlik environment. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Post Graduate Degree in Applied Mathematics or Statistics or Computer Science or related field. Experience/Skills – 5 – 7 Years related experience.

Minimum 2 years SQL experience.

Experience using QlikView and QlikSense.

High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models.

Ability to lead a team of developers.

Project Management. Advantageous – Experience using Python.

Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial.