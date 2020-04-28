Business Architect

This role requires deep knowledge of the financial services sector, specifically savings and income products and the administration systems thereof.

Purpose:

Interpret and contextualize strategy for operational needs

Develop specific artefacts such as business capability maps and value streams to help bridge the gap between strategy and execution, and help streamline and rationalize the IT enablement process.

In addition to developing specific deliverables, views, and viewpoints, the candidate will synthesize and synergise the work of others, drawing from disciplines such as strategy development, business analysis, process management, operations, and systems analysis.

Duties:

Develop a business architecture strategy based on a situational awareness of various business scenarios and motivations.

Apply a structured business architecture approach and methodology for capturing the critical views of the enterprise.

Capture the tactical and strategic enterprise goals that provide traceability through the organization and are mapped to metrics that provide ongoing governance.

Describe the primary business functions of the enterprise and distinguish between customer-facing, supplier-related, business execution and business management functions.

Define the set of strategic, core and support processes that transcend functional and organizational boundaries; identify and describe external entities such as customers, suppliers, and external systems that interact with the business; and describe which people, resources, and controls are involved in the processes.

Define the data shared across the enterprise and the relationships between those data.

Capture the relationships among roles, capabilities and business units, the decomposition of those business units into subunits, and the internal or external management of those groups.

Core Skills:

Strategy Summary

Operating and business model analysis

Business ecosystem

Enterprise Business Capability Maps

Value Streams

Business Entities

Organization Mapping

Systems/Application Mapping

Capability-based Roadmaps

Function/System Footprint Analysis

Essential:

5+ years’ experience as a Business Architect

Tertiary qualification

Experience in the financial services industry

