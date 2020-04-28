Collaboration takes on new importance

As the business criticality of digital trust continues to rise, International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts that, by 2021, the contribution of “digital coworkers” will increase by 35% as more tasks are automated and augmented by technology.

IDC also predicts that, by 2024, enterprises with intelligent and collaborative work environments will see 30% lower staff turnover, 30% higher productivity, and 30% higher revenue per employee than their peers.

IDC’s research shows that during this current period of uncertainty brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic, proactive “digitally determined” organisations are experiencing minimal interruption to their day-to-day operations, ensuring business continues as usual. Integrating emerging technologies, adapting to the shifting work landscape, heightening digital trust, and harnessing the power of the hybrid cloud platforms are just some of the strategies being utilized to increase collaboration.

“Connectivity is the common denominator in how people, things, and processes interact today,” says IDC’s Jyoti Lalchandani, group vice-president and regional MD for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META).

“As digital interactions increase during this current period, it is becoming clear that connectivity is not yet seamless, nor pervasive. For consumers and organizations alike, the increased reliance on being digitally engaged requires ubiquitous, reliable, and robust connectivity.”