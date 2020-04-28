Fullstack .Net Developer (mid) VR / AR

Full Stack .Net Developer for a VR / Augmented Reality Development position

Permanent

Cape Town

Level: Intermediate

A company working in the exciting field of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality as well as 3D experiences, simulation and data modelling is growing their team.

The team needs an individual who can multitask and collaborate within a multidisciplinary team.

This is a full stack development role, and not a pure Unity/C# position. Unity is not required as it can be taught. This role will require an individual with backend skills, who can do integrations, and take on non unity development projects such as mobile development etc. The team focuses mainly on Unity 3D development with C#, 3D Modelling, texturing and animation work are also part of their pipeline. Aspects of their work do go outside of Unity with projects that require backend or frontend development. Together with the other team members you will be responsible for delivering high quality code and regular deployments.

A Strong mathematics background would also be needed due to the types of problems you will need to solve in this environment.

Responsibilities

– Participate in the design and development process.

– Build awesome experiences

– Ensure that our software products meet a high standard of quality.

– Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable and reliable code.

– Collaborate in cross functional teams with project managers, designers, modellers etc

– Participate in code reviews and assist other developers with features and bug fixes.

– Consult and advise on new features and bugs that arise.

– Test, document and deploy code on a regular basis.

Essential Criteria

– You will need to be excited about Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

– Dependable, responsible and collaborative

– Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

– Computer science degree or engineering degree with programming experience is essential. (Understanding concepts around Vectors will benefit you in these positions)

– Software development experience in C#

Beneficial experience/skills

– 3D modelling (Blender, Maya, 3ds Max)

– Mobile development

– AR, VR development

– Game development (Unity, Unreal)

– Understanding of UX and design

– End to end product development

– Unity development

Non-Technical skills

– Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

– Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box.

– Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines.

– Positive outlook on work and other people.

– Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.

– Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

– Good verbal and written communication skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position