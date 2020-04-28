Key client in Somerset West, Cape Town is urgently looking for a LUA Mid-Level Embedded Software Engineer to start ASAP.
As below
Minimum Requirements
- Well Rounded Embedded Developer with 4-7 years’ solid development experience
- Working knowledge of Arduino and Raspberry Pi environments
- Well rounded knowledge and experience of C, Python and Lua
- Knowledge of semi-real-time development environments (i.e. FreeRTOS, Linux)
- IoT / AWS experience
- Knowledgeable about cloud native applications
- Good SQL skills
- Web technologies – advantageous
- Javascript testing + build skills
- Optimization skills
- Disciplined in testing and configuration control
IT or Engineering Degree preferable; Diploma would be considered
Must have a stable track record