LUA Mid-Level Embedded Software Engineer

Key client in Somerset West, Cape Town is urgently looking for a LUA Mid-Level Embedded Software Engineer to start ASAP.

As below

Minimum Requirements

Well Rounded Embedded Developer with 4-7 years’ solid development experience

Working knowledge of Arduino and Raspberry Pi environments

Well rounded knowledge and experience of C, Python and Lua

Knowledge of semi-real-time development environments (i.e. FreeRTOS, Linux)

IoT / AWS experience

Knowledgeable about cloud native applications

Good SQL skills

Web technologies – advantageous

Javascript testing + build skills

Optimization skills

Disciplined in testing and configuration control

IT or Engineering Degree preferable; Diploma would be considered

Must have a stable track record

