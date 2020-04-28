LUA Mid-Level Embedded Software Engineer

Apr 28, 2020

Key client in Somerset West, Cape Town is urgently looking for a LUA Mid-Level Embedded Software Engineer to start ASAP. 

As below

Minimum Requirements

  • Well Rounded Embedded Developer with 4-7 years’ solid development experience
  • Working knowledge of Arduino and Raspberry Pi environments
  • Well rounded knowledge and experience of C, Python and Lua
  • Knowledge of semi-real-time development environments (i.e. FreeRTOS, Linux)
  • IoT / AWS experience  
  • Knowledgeable about cloud native applications
  • Good SQL skills
  • Web technologies – advantageous
  • Javascript testing + build skills
  • Optimization skills
  • Disciplined in testing and configuration control

IT or Engineering Degree preferable; Diploma would be considered

Must have a stable track record

