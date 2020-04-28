Openserve upgrades data speeds

Openserve fibre and DSL customers will have upgraded data speeds for a three-month period, effective 1 May 2020.

Covid-19 has forced communities, businesses and governments to embrace the centrality of technological advancements to connect, communicate, and conduct business, remotely.

“In light of the extraordinary circumstances the nation is currently facing, Openserve is taking extreme measures to not only protect the safety of our staff and clients but to ensure that we do everything in our power to keep the nation connected during the national lockdown period and beyond. Virtual connections have never been more important,” says Althon Beukes, Openserve CEO.

To this end, Openserve recently introduced solutions and product incentives to the market that would enable reduced data pricing and improved access, allowing their clients to simplify their data product offerings to the end customer.

“In addition to these earlier contributions, we are pleased to announce an increase in speed on our Openserve Fibre Connect and Openserve Copper Connect products, for a period of three months, from May 2020 to July 2020,” says Beukes.

Since the outbreak, many network providers and ISPs have started to offer upgraded data speeds. In response to these market changes, Openserve has taken the necessary steps to ensure ISPs are not negatively impacted, offering double the speeds to qualifying FTTH and DSL customers from May until July.

“Our ambition is to empower all South Africans to cope with day to day activities of working from home and home schooling,” Beukes says. “We want to deploy a solution that will help bridge the digital divide and benefit the users who need higher speeds the most. With this new proposition, our lower speed fibre customers will have their speeds doubled at the very least, ensuring that they have enough additional bandwidth to adapt to their demands.

“We have also concentrated our efforts on increasing the speeds of our lower speed DSL customers. Our lowest speed DSL customers will be afforded an upgrade of up to 10x the existing speed, where network constraints allow.”