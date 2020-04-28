Zoom opts for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Zoom Video Communications is turning to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to support its growth and evolving business needs as the enterprise video communications company continues to provide an essential service to its extensive customer base.

“We recently experienced the most significant growth our business has ever seen, requiring massive increases in our service capacity. We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users,” says Zoom CEO Eric Yuan. “We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its industry-leading security, outstanding performance, and unmatched level of support.”

To meet rapidly increasing demand for its services, including a sudden spike to 300-million daily meeting participants, Zoom needed additional cloud capacity immediately. The company selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its performance, scalability, reliability and cloud security.

Within hours of deployment, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure supported hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants. After achieving full production, Zoom is now enabling millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“Video communications has become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry’s innovation,” says Oracle CEO Safra Catz. “We are proud to work with Zoom, as both their cloud infrastructure provider and as a customer, while they grow and continue to connect businesses, people and governments around the world.”

Already, Zoom is transferring upwards of seven petabytes through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure servers each day, roughly equivalent to 93 years of HD video. Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure, combined with expertise in security, will support Zoom in delivering an enterprise-ready video communications experience.