Business Analyst: Digital Payments

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for identifying digital payments business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems
- Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and concurrency
- Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements
- Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value
Experience
Min:
- At least 5 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level
- Basic project management experience
Ideal:
- Agile product development lifecycle experience
- Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as POS and ATM’s; SST etc.) and online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities will be advantageous
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Diploma in Information Technology
- A relevant degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:
- Agile product development lifecycle
- Business analysis and design
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Understanding of:
- Capitec Bank business model
- Agile product development lifecycle (Capitec way of work)
- Retail Banking: Online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities
- Mobile Payments: Wallet payment capabilities for face to face; In-App and on-line payments; MasterPass; Tokenisation etc.
- Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.