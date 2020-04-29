Business Analyst: Digital Payments

Apr 29, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for identifying digital payments business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems
  • Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and concurrency
  • Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements
  • Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

Experience
Min:

  • At least 5 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level
  • Basic project management experience

Ideal:

  • Agile product development lifecycle experience
  • Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as POS and ATM’s; SST etc.) and online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities will be advantageous

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Diploma in Information Technology
  • A relevant degree in Information Technology

Knowledge
Min:

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

  • Agile product development lifecycle
  • Business analysis and design
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:

Understanding of:

  • Capitec Bank business model
  • Agile product development lifecycle (Capitec way of work)
  • Retail Banking: Online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities
  • Mobile Payments: Wallet payment capabilities for face to face; In-App and on-line payments; MasterPass; Tokenisation etc.
  • Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position