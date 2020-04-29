Business Analyst: Digital Payments

Purpose Statement

Responsible for identifying digital payments business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems

Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and concurrency

Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

Experience

Min:

At least 5 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level

Basic project management experience

Ideal:

Agile product development lifecycle experience

Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as POS and ATM’s; SST etc.) and online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities will be advantageous

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Diploma in Information Technology

A relevant degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

Agile product development lifecycle

Business analysis and design

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Understanding of:

Capitec Bank business model

Agile product development lifecycle (Capitec way of work)

Retail Banking: Online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities

Mobile Payments: Wallet payment capabilities for face to face; In-App and on-line payments; MasterPass; Tokenisation etc.

Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

