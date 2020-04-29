Data Engineer

My client is looking for an experienced AWS Data Engineer who understands data solutions really well and can implement these from a technical perspective.

You know how to standardise processes and isn’t afraid to fail to learn and is highly adaptable. You understand that data is a 24/7 business and is looking for a progressive, passionate organisation where you can work in a technically advanced environment.

Essential Knowledge and Skills Required:

– Relevant 3 year degree/diploma

– AWS Certification

– Strong AWS: EMR, EC2, S3

– Strong Business Intelligence experience

– Strong ETL processes experience

– Agile environment

– Python

– SQL writing experience

– Data modelling

Outputs:

– Design and develop data feeds from an on-premise environment into a datalake environment in an AWS cloud environment

– Design and develop programmatic transformations of the solution, by correctly partitioning, formatting and validating the data quality

– Design and develop programmatic transformation, combinations and calculations to populate complex datamarts based on feed from the datalake

– Provide operational support to datamart datafeeds and datamarts

– Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datalake data feeds

– Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datamarts, their user interfaces and the feeds required to populate the datalake.

