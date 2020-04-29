Developer C# .NET

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented Full Stack Software Developer to join their growing team

Our Client offers the following amazing perks:

– Skype Interviews;

– Medical Aid;

– Provident Fund;

– 13th Cheque Guaranteed;

– Performance Bonus in December;

The ideal candidate requires the following skills:

– Proficient in W3C standards

– Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

– Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

– Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

– Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

– Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

– Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

– Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts, rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Learn more/Apply for this position