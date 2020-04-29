Glencore supports Ligbron e-learning

Glencore is supporting the Ligbron e-Learning System team to make Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education accessible to Grade 11 and 12 learners during the nationwide lockdown.

The Ligbron e-Learning System team worked with the Department of Education to compile a comprehensive plan for learners during the lockdown period.

This programme makes it possible for learners with internet access to stream Maths and Science lessons during the lockdown. With 19 free Glencore WiFi hotspots of 1GB per user, more learners are be able to stream the lessons.

In addition, the Department of Education have been provided with the recorded lessons which will be made available on SABC and DSTV channel 319 for learners without access to the internet.

Ligbron has also launched an app with educational material for Grade 11 and 12 Maths and Science.

“We partnered with Ligbron for e-learning because we understand the importance of education for learners from our mine communities. This partnership will ensure that the education of scholars continues during this very challenging time in our country,” says Noel Pillay, GM: community and regulatory affairs at Glencore.

The e-learning programme has been made available to schools in Mpumalanga where Glencore, Izimbiwa and Umsimbithi support 23 schools in the eMalahleni, Emakhazeni and Steve Tshwete municipalities. It is set to reach over 13 000 students who can still maintain social distancing while learning.